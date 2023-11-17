The Morning After: Apple will adopt RCS in 2024
And do you fancy buying a car on Amazon?
Apple has announced it will . RCS, or Rich Communication Services, was developed by the mobile industry as an upgrade on SMS and MMS. But Apple has been resistant to adopt it both because it prefers its home-grown iMessage platform, and because it’s not secure by default. It doesn’t help that Google has used RCS as a cudgel in its own text-message–bubble-color culture war with the iPhone maker.
In a statement, presumably typed through gritted teeth, Apple said RCS would offer better interoperability compared to SMS and MMS. But added that iMessage, which, unlike RCS, is end-to-end encrypted by default, remains the “best and most secure messaging experience.” It’s likely the change was, in part, motivated by the European Union, which has been turning its attention to the ways the technology industry makes life harder for consumers.
— Dan Cooper
You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!
The biggest stories you might have missed
You can click and collect (from your local dealership).
It’s hard to tell if there’s magic in buying a car, or if the dealership just puts on a show to make you think there is. We’ll find out for ourselves next year when . The first automaker to sign up is Hyundai, who is, in return, adding Alexa to its 2025-era vehicles.
John Legend and Charli XCX will let you use their vocal stylings.
YouTube’s newest feature uses an AI to cook up 30-second backing tracks using the voices of high-profile artists. . That includes Charli XCX and John Legend, who have both signed up to lend their simulated pipes to your next short clip.
Unity Muse costs $30 a month.
Unity is now making its suite of AI-enhanced game development tools available to everyone for $30 a month. It’s designed to . In the future, you can expect to see tools to create game graphics, set NPC behaviors and animate characters, which could be a very big deal indeed.
Who’d have thought?
Earlier this year, the SEC mandated companies had four days to notify regulators if they suffer a material cybersecurity breach. So, . Reporting was a way to force the company to negotiate, but it’s still wild to think they reported their own hack to regulators.
Retro-futurism never looked so boxy.
Kia’s concept vehicles merit attention because so many features wind up carrying over to the production model. . Hope you love boxy shapes and straight lines.