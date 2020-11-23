Cyperpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of the year. It’s been able to hold on to that title by suffering heavy delays that have pushed the release date back several times. (It may even be the case that some Engadget editors took time off just to play the game, only to have those ambitions dashed.)

We’re now expecting a release on December 10th, and CD Projekt Red and NVIDIA have shed more light (pun intended?) on the highly anticipated RPG's ray-tracing graphics. In a new developer video, they showed off gameplay footage with DXR ray tracing and NVIDIA's DLSS tech activated. NVIDIA claims the game is "more immersive and detailed" with ray tracing enabled. When it’s switched on, reflections and shadows should be substantially improved, as well as having more realistic diffuse lighting effects — watch for yourself here.

The game demands a fairly beefy machine if you want to use its ray-tracing features. The publisher recommends using NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, but other DXR-compatible GPUs will work. At the bare minimum, you’ll want an RTX 2060 graphics card to turn on ray tracing. And if you've somehow got your hands on an RTX 3080 GPU (and your system meets the other requirements), you should be able to run the game at ultra settings with ray tracing enabled.

If you’re not a PC owner, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 may also support ray tracing when they arrive next year — whenever that is.



— Mat

There are also limits on how extensions can use that data.

Google’s ongoing efforts to crack down on wayward Chrome extensions now include more transparency for you, dear user/information node. The company is introducing a policy in January 2021 that will require data-use disclosures for extensions in the Chrome Web Store. Creators will have to explain the kinds of data they’re collecting, such as sign-ins or personally identifiable info. They’ll also have to promise they honor the new policy, which bans selling data to third parties, using data for unrelated purposes and relying on data for credit checks and money lending.

Continue reading.

The December 15th update will add a new location and 100-plus songs.

GTA Online is still going strong after several years, and Rockstar continues to frequently add new stuff to the game. On December 15th, the developer will release one of its biggest updates yet, which will include a new location and the first GTA Online solo heist.

And, seven years since launch, Rockstar is freshening up the soundtrack with more than 100 additional songs.

Continue reading.

This is why the bigger phone gets a better camera.

iFixit has posted a teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that illustrates the camera size in vivid detail. While the cam itself is visibly larger, it’s the sensor-shift stabilization that puts it over the top — the full unit makes the regular 12 Pro’s main shooter look dainty by comparison. The battery is the largest of any current iPhone at 14.13Wh (albeit smaller than the 15.04Wh from the 11 Pro Max). Meanwhile, the speaker and Taptic Engine are also huge, at least compared to the compact parts inside the 12 mini.

Continue reading.