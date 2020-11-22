Get a lifetime of iMazing iOS Device Manager for $20

With iMazing, you can do a variety of management tasks. For instance, this app allows you to transfer files between any Mac or PC with any iOS device wirelessly or via USB. So, it's easy to share any app documents, data and media from your desktop computers to your mobile ones and vise versa. iMazing also lets you: print, save, and export text messages, WhatsApp Chats, etc.; copy music back and forth between your devices; export pictures and videos without iCloud or iTunes; manage your contacts by moving them between your iPhone and your Mac or PC, and the list goes on. It can do such a wide range of tasks — all without jailbreaking your gadgets — that iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad and iPod management.

iMazing also makes the process of updating a new iPhone a breeze. A lifetime license to this all-purpose app allows you to quickly update any new iPhone with your old data. In other words, it lets you copy everything or select the content you want to transfer from an older iPhone to a newer one without requiring any hard work or physical accessory on your part. It's this type of convenience, which every Apple fan wants once they upgrade, along with stellar customer support that has earned iMazing a 4.8/5-star rating on Trustpilot from over 1,750 reviews.

No one wants to lose track of their data or leave it behind on an older piece of gear. An iMazing iOS Device Manager: Personal Lifetime License makes it easier to manage mobile data precisely the way you want for all iPhones, iPads and iPods. Typically $44, it's on sale for a limited time for $20 or 55% off. Through 12/1, you can use code BFSAVE40 and get it for just $12.

