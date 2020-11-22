Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Get a lifetime of iMazing iOS Device Manager for $20

Manage mobile data the way you want for life on iPhone, iPad and iPod for $20.
StackCommerce
28m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

Mobile Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad and iPod, are well known for their ease of use. Yet, transferring data between these iOS gadgets is a challenge most Apple fans will instantly understand from personal experience, especially as new iterations arrive on store shelves every year.

Those looking to easily manage their mobile data on iOS devices are not without options. iMazing iOS Device Manager is a well-reviewed app that makes it easier than ever to manage mobile data the way you want on iPhone, iPad and iPod.

With iMazing, you can do a variety of management tasks. For instance, this app allows you to transfer files between any Mac or PC with any iOS device wirelessly or via USB. So, it's easy to share any app documents, data and media from your desktop computers to your mobile ones and vise versa. iMazing also lets you: print, save, and export text messages, WhatsApp Chats, etc.; copy music back and forth between your devices; export pictures and videos without iCloud or iTunes; manage your contacts by moving them between your iPhone and your Mac or PC, and the list goes on. It can do such a wide range of tasks — all without jailbreaking your gadgets — that iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad and iPod management. 

iMazing also makes the process of updating a new iPhone a breeze. A lifetime license to this all-purpose app allows you to quickly update any new iPhone with your old data. In other words, it lets you copy everything or select the content you want to transfer from an older iPhone to a newer one without requiring any hard work or physical accessory on your part. It's this type of convenience, which every Apple fan wants once they upgrade, along with stellar customer support that has earned iMazing a 4.8/5-star rating on Trustpilot from over 1,750 reviews.

No one wants to lose track of their data or leave it behind on an older piece of gear. An iMazing iOS Device Manager: Personal Lifetime License makes it easier to manage mobile data precisely the way you want for all iPhones, iPads and iPods. Typically $44, it's on sale for a limited time for $20 or 55% off. Through 12/1, you can use code BFSAVE40 and get it for just $12.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View
FDA clears emergency use of lab-made antibodies to treat COVID-19

FDA clears emergency use of lab-made antibodies to treat COVID-19

View
The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

The Sonos Beam is $100 off for Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr