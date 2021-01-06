The Morning After: With too few drivers, Uber and Lyft rides are getting pricier

I hope you enjoyed your Memorial Day weekend if you got the time off. You might have missed confirmation that Tesla’s refreshed Model X and Model S cars are packing powerful chips from AMD. The company’s CEO Lisa Su confirmed the new Teslas will feature AMD APUs (Ryzen chips with built-in Radeon graphics) for their infotainment systems. These will kick in when the system needs extra power, similar to how some laptops switch between integrated and discrete graphics cards.

You might wonder why pack so much graphics power into a car, and the answer seems to be the two screens, a 17-inch one upfront and a smaller one in the rear, that could tap into that power for gaming or high-fidelity movie watching.

NVIDIA has unveiled two new GFX cards — at a time when it’s hard to find and buy its existing cards. The RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti will be available for $599 and $1,199 directly from NVIDIA as limited-edition Founders Edition boards. Pre-orders open on June 3rd for the 3080 Ti and June 10th for the 3070 Ti. As usual, NVIDIA partners like ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI and Zotac will have their own takes on the cards. According to Executive Editor Aaron Souppouris, if you pretend the state of buying GPUs isn’t “a trash fire of scalpers, miners and overpriced GT 1030s,” then the RTX 3080 Ti sounds like a flagship GPU worth chasing. Continue reading.

The companies can't keep up with the sudden surge in demand.

Uber and Lyft rides have been almost twice as expensive over the past few months in the US because the ride-hailing companies have struggled to meet refreshed demand. More and more people are going back to their old routines after getting fully vaccinated, which translates to higher demand for rides as passengers fire up their apps to go to work or to meet friends. In fact, Uber had its biggest total gross bookings this March. Continue reading.

But you'll still need to pay a license fee for Atmos audio on Xbox consoles or PC.

Don't expect the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo's rumored Switch upgrade to get Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support anytime soon. Dolby Atmos offers enhanced surround sound that adds height channels, while Dolby Vision is the company’s take on HDR video enhancements. Microsoft apparently has console exclusivity on both for two years, according to an Xbox Wire France blog post.

This might not be a huge surprise: The Xbox One has supported both Dolby technologies since 2017 . Continue reading.

You'll have to buy extra space if 15GB isn't enough.

Google Photos is ending its free unlimited storage on June 1st. From then on, any photo you upload (including compressed "storage saver" pics) counts toward your Google Drive storage limit unless it comes from a Pixel phone. If you need more space, you'll have to pay for Google One plans that start at $2 per month for 100GB. Any photos you upload before June 1st won't count toward the cap, and Google has also made it easier to delete unwanted photos with a new tool that does some of the sorting for you. Continue reading.

