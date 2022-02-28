The Morning After
The Morning After: Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder

And he wants to discuss the edit button.
Mat Smith
M. Smith|04.05.22
@thatmatsmith

April 5th, 2022
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022. - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered an eagerly-awaited update on SpaceX's Starship, a prototype rocket the company is developing for crewed interplanetary exploration. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey might not like what’s become of the internet. But the internet doesn’t stop moving. Elon Musk now owns part of Twitter, after purchasing $2.89 billion in stock, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing spotted by CNBC. The purchase follows recent criticism by Musk over the social media site's free speech policies. Musk loves tweeting, so it makes sense beyond those criticisms. His tweets have even set off SEC lawsuits.

Musk is now the platform's largest shareholder, and he’s already inquiring into an edit button.

LG's 2021 C1 OLED TVs are up to 32 percent off right now

No, not my TV!

The worst thing about buying something new, cutting-edge and kinda pricey is when it’s no longer new, cutting-edge and, well, on sale. So my awesome LG C1 OLED has just had substantial price cuts from the 48-inch model through to the 65-inch option. Sigh. Still, they’re great TVs with some notable specs for gamers, like 120Hz refresh rates and support for variable refresh rates.

Continue reading.

A Monkey Island sequel is incoming

From creator Ron Gilbert.

TMA
Monkey Island

One of the best video game series of all time is making a return in 2022 with some of its key original creatives on board. Return to Monkey Island is "a game by Ron Gilbert," who conceived the point-and-click comedy-adventure saga in the late '80s.

Gilbert wrote and directed the original game, The Secret of Monkey Island. He was director, programmer and designer on the sequel, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge.

Continue reading.

The UK plans to issue an official NFT

The government is moving to embrace stablecoins.

The UK government's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced the Royal Mint will issue an official NFT sometime this summer. 

Yeah. I’m British and I winced too.

Continue reading.

The DeLorean EV will be unveiled on August 18th

Italdesign helped shape the concept car.

TMA
Delorean

After years of teasing, the DeLorean Motor Company announced it’ll unveil an all-electric vehicle on August 18th, promising to share its official name at the same time. Details on the concept car are scant. The automaker is working with Italdesign, best known for its work with Volkswagen, to design the upcoming car.

Continue reading.

Samsung's 2022 TV lineup has something for everyone

Including its first new OLED TV in a decade.

The centerpiece of Samsung’s new TV family is the new QN900B, the centerpiece of the company’s Neo QLED 8K family. For 2022, Samsung has added 14-bit HDR mapping (up from 12-bit mapping on last year’s models) to improve picture detail in both bright and dark scenes. When combined with that massive 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, according to Sam Rutherford, the TV looks seriously sharp.

Continue reading.

