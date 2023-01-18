The Morning After: Getty Images sues AI art generator

Getty Images announced it’s suing Stability AI, makers of the AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violations. "It is Getty Images’ position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators," the company wrote in a press statement released Tuesday. The lawsuit will reportedly include copyright and site TOS violations, like web scraping. The company wants to establish a favorable precedent, rather than chase monetary damages.

Text-to-image generation tools, like Stable Diffusion and Dall-E, are trained to do what they do using massive databases of annotated images, pulling together thousands of commonalities. That’s why Getty’s huge stable of images is so compelling. An independent study last August concluded that a notable portion of Stable Diffusion's data was likely pulled directly from the Getty Images site. The art tool had a tendency to recreate the Getty watermark in its generated images. I think that’s what they call evidence.

Apple has unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which will arrive very soon in new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini computers. The new models will be up to 40 percent faster and should also offer superior battery life. The new entry-level processor is the M2 Pro, which has 10- or 12-core CPUs, including eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, boosting performance by up to 20 percent over the 10-core M1 Pro CPU. The new MacBook Pro models are now available to pre-order at Apple and other retailers, starting at $1,999 for the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. The new Mac mini starts at $599, with the M2 chip or $1,299 with the M2 Pro. All are available to pre-order now, with shipping to start on January 24th.

Samsung is continuing its "more pixels is better" mantra with the launch of its latest 200-megapixel (MP) sensor. The ISOCELL HP2 is a relatively large (for a smartphone) Type 1/1.3 sensor (around 12mm diagonally). The HP2 uses something Samsung calls Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology. This essentially doubles the number of electrons from each photodiode, "boosting the pixel's full-well capacity by more than 33 percent," the company wrote. That means a pixel can hold more charge before saturating, reducing overexposure. Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra "only" had a 108MP sensor, but rumors suggest the S23 Ultra will have a 200MP sensor – and the HP2 fits the bill. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series in just two weeks, on February 1st.

Disney+ released a new trailer for The Mandalorian during the NFL Wild Card Game on ESPN and ABC. It shows Pedro Pascal's character, Din Djarin, and Grogu reunited on their next adventure. Not that we have long to wait – season three will be streaming on Disney+ starting March 1st.

Several days after Twitter abruptly cut several third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company tweeted from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.” However, the company offered no explanation which “long-standing API rules” developers of apps like Twitterrific and Tweetbot were violating. It also doesn’t address why some smaller third-party Twitter apps are still up and running. Some have speculated that Twitter made the decision because third-party clients don’t show ads and may be perceived as siphoning off already declining ad revenue from the company.

