The Morning After: KFC's mission for lab-made nuggets

We'll get into the KFC science project a little later, but let's start with Samsung. The company typically adds software updates and apps to its Galaxy phones with zeal, and a lot of the time, they go untouched, and we complain about all the bloat.

Is that what’s happened here? The company has notified German users that it’s removing weight, calorie (meal tracking) and caffeine tracking from the Samsung Health app through updates due later this month.

Was it a case of people not using the features? Or does the company have a new, even more impressive health app waiting in the wings? Its Galaxy Note reveal event is in a few weeks. Let’s see.

The glass back is peeling off some Pixel 4 XL phones

Google has yet to say if it's a recurring problem.

Pixel 4 XL users on Google’s forums and Reddit are complaining about their phones’ glass backs peeling off. This appears to stem from the battery swelling — not an unheard of issue, but rarely with this kind of frequency, and it’s the kind of problem that would usually take months to appear. But this phone launched last October.

One Reddit user, who claims to manage a uBreakiFix store, said the Pixel 4 XL had a widely known problem with faulty connectors, which lead to battery swelling. Google hasn’t yet responded, but it’s bad timing. The company is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 4a very, very soon. Continue reading.

KFC hopes to develop the first lab-made chicken nuggets

3D bio-printed nuggets could be more eco-friendly and ethical.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

KFC has teamed up with Moscow’s 3D Bioprinting Solutions with the goal of producing the world’s first lab-made chicken nuggets. The Russian firm is developing an additive printing technique using chicken cells and plant material that, ideally, recreates the “taste and texture” of natural chicken while keeping animal involvement to a minimum. KFC, meanwhile, will provide bread, spices and other ingredients to match the restaurant’s “signature” flavor.

KFC hopes to have a final nugget design ready for testing in Moscow by fall 2020. Mmm, nothing stokes the appetite like bio-printed nuggs. Continue reading.

GitHub is done depositing its open-source codes in the Arctic

On ice.

Last year, GitHub revealed its plan to store all of its open-source software in an Arctic vault as part of its Archive Program. Now the code-hosting platform is done making sure future generations can access them even if civilization collapses within the next 1,000 years… and, er, you can still get to the Arctic.

The collection now sits inside a chamber within a decommissioned coal mine, under hundreds of meters of permafrost. Continue reading.