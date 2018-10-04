The Morning After: Tesla reportedly formed a secret team to quash driving range complaints The company has been accused of exaggerating its EVs' capabilities. Again.

Tesla is facing allegations that it's trying to minimize complaints about performance. Reuters sources claim the company had a secret Diversion Team in the Las Vegas area to cancel range-related service appointments.

If a customer complained the range didn't live up to marketing claims, advisors would tell owners that Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range figures were just predictions and battery degradation would reduce range. Tesla supposedly began tinkering with range estimates a decade ago to exaggerate figures when an EV was fully charged. Cars would only begin showing more accurate range numbers below a 50 percent charge. The company also used a 15-mile range buffer when the estimate reached zero, much as combustion engine cars still have fuel in the tank when the gauge reads empty.

Tesla isn't the only EV company accused of inflating its range estimates, but it may be worse than most. The standards body SAE International recently published a study indicating EVs typically fall 12.5 percent short of their official range in highway driving. One of the co-authors, Gregory Pannone, told Reuters Tesla's shortfall was 26 percent – over double that average. It’s also faced accusations of exaggerating EV driving range in the past.

– Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Reddit is testing verification labels for brands

Mycle Cargo is almost the cargo bike I’ve been waiting for

GoodRx now offers an iOS Medicine Cabinet for managing prescription meds

Apple AirTag 4-pack falls back to $85

The best PC games for 2023

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ probes the limits of redemption

Nintendo drops two classic Zelda titles for Switch Online subscribers

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Snoop Dogg is already in the game.

Activision

I’m not sure how much the Venn diagram of Barbz and Call of Duty players overlap, but here we are. Call of Duty Season 5 will feature Nicki Minaj as the first ever playable female celebrity Operator character. She'll appear in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 as part of CoD's "50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration," along with Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. She’ll arrive with her own storefront later this year, with items for sale, likely including the hot pink rifle you see above.

Continue reading.

It may take a long while to catch up to the PS4.

Sony has sold over 40 million PS5 consoles since the system's debut in November 2020. That's roughly eight million units sold since the start of the year. That unsurprisingly doesn't top last year's holiday sales, when Sony moved 7.1 million PS5s in one quarter, but the company says inventory is finally "well-stocked." It became Sony's fastest-selling console to date, but if it wants to beat the PS4, it has a way to go. The company had shipped over 117 million PS4s as of early 2022.

Continue reading.

The investigation stems from Slack's 2020 complaint about Teams' inclusion in Microsoft 365.

Maybe everything Microsoft does deserves an antitrust lawsuit? The European Commission has announced a probe into whether Microsoft bundling Teams with its product suites violated EU competition rules. Slack, a rival messaging and communications app, filed its own antitrust complaint in 2020, alleging Microsoft's decision to include Teams with Microsoft 365 or Office 365 is illegal. In April, Microsoft agreed to remove Teams from its Office suite to prevent a probe, but said it was unclear how it would do so. The European Commission said it "is concerned that Microsoft may grant Teams a distribution advantage.”

Continue reading.

Text prompts for AI are also available in over 100 languages.

Adobe

Adobe has updated its Photoshop beta release with a Generative Expand feature that grows an image using AI-made content. Drag the crop tool beyond the original picture size and you can add material with or without a text prompt. This can help when an image is simply too small, of course, but Adobe also believes it can help when you want to change aspect ratios. This is likely just the start: Adobe is teasing more generative AI features arriving this fall.

Continue reading.