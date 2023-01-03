The Morning After: Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party app access ‘Third-party app suspensions are intentional,’ one engineer reportedly said.

Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps that scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, haven’t worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, a report from The Information featured messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggested the company is aware of the outage – and is likely the cause of it. “Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” reads one message in a channel the company’s engineers use to fix service disruptions.

In the last 24 hours, Tweetbot briefly came back online, but then fizzled out again. Does Twitter really want us to reinstall its app or use it in our web browsers? Will this work, or will more of us just turn off Twitter entirely?

Samsung will make the phones official on February 1st.

Nieuwe Mobile posted leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus. The alleged renders show the camera placement, colors and design of the new flagships, which Samsung is set to announce next month. There are, once again, lots of camera sensors. The Ultra’s back appears flatter than its predecessor’s and has five camera sensors. Additionally, three of the S23 Ultra’s lenses (likely the primary, ultra-wide and 10x telephoto cameras) are bigger than the others. According to rumors, the Ultra will have a 200-megapixel main camera, a first for the Galaxy lineup. (Standard and Plus models should have 50-megapixel cameras.)

The livestreaming tool lets you read your chat without looking distracted.

NVIDIA has updated its Broadcast software with a beta Eye Contact feature that, like Apple's FaceTime, fixes your gaze to keep it focused on your camera. It preserves your blinks and eye color and will even transition between digital and real eyes when you look far enough off-center. It’s not perfect: The developers caution there are "millions" of potential eye-color and lighting scenarios they can't test. It could, however, reduce the awkwardness of your first scripted video.

The legislation targets plates, cutlery, trays and polystyrene cups, among other items.

England will ban businesses from selling and offering a variety of single-use plastics, including plates and cutlery, by the end of the year, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced on Saturday. In addition to some plastics, the ban will cover single-use trays and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers but will exempt plates, trays and bowls included with supermarket ready-meals – the government intends to target those through a separate plan. The government will begin enforcing the legislation in October 2023.

