The next Nintendo Direct will take place on June 21st Beyond 'Pikmin 4,' Nintendo's plans for the rest of the year are largely unclear.

We've already had a ton of gaming news this month but we're far from done. Annapurna Interactive is hosting its own showcase on June 29th, for one thing. Before that, though, there's the small matter of a Nintendo Direct. The second full-fledged Direct of 2023 will stream on June 21st at 10AM ET on Nintendo's YouTube channel .

The showcase will run for around 40 minutes and it will primarily focus on Switch titles that will arrive this year. With Nintendo not planning to release a Switch successor until at least next spring, it makes sense to start padding out the release slate for the rest of 2023. Currently, the only first-party games on the horizon are Everybody 1-2-Switch! (which will arrive on June 30th) and Pikmin 4 . We'll learn more about Pikmin 4, which has a release date of July 21st, during tomorrow's Direct.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

Nintendo has yet to reveal exact release dates for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion, other than to say it will arrive in two parts this fall and winter. It's been a long, long time since we've had any official word about Metroid Prime 4 , while a Detective Pikachu title for the Switch has been in the works for several years. We may or may not learn more about those during the Direct.

Elsewhere, Pyoro, a leaker with a decent track record, says the showcase will include looks at a new 2D Mario game and a "remake of a SNES classic." Then, of course, there's always the hope that Hollow Knight: Silksong will make an appearance. In any case, we won't have to wait much longer to find out exactly what Nintendo has in store.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.