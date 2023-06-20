The next Nintendo Direct will take place on June 21st

We've already had this month but we're far from done. Annapurna Interactive is hosting its own showcase on June 29th, for one thing. Before that, though, there's the small matter of a Nintendo Direct. The second full-fledged Direct of 2023 will stream on June 21st at 10AM ET on .
The showcase will run for around 40 minutes and it will primarily focus on Switch titles that will arrive this year. With Nintendo not planning to release a Switch successor until at least next spring, it makes sense to start padding out the release slate for the rest of 2023. Currently, the only first-party games on the horizon are (which will arrive on June 30th) and . We'll learn more about Pikmin 4, which has a release date of July 21st, during tomorrow's Direct.
Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023
Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD
Nintendo has yet to reveal exact release dates for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion, other than to say it will arrive in two parts this fall and winter. It's been a long, long time since we've had any official word about , while a Detective Pikachu title for the Switch has for several years. We may or may not learn more about those during the Direct.
Elsewhere, Pyoro, a leaker with a decent track record, the showcase will include looks at a new 2D Mario game and a "remake of a SNES classic." Then, of course, there's always the hope that will make an appearance. In any case, we won't have to wait much longer to find out exactly what Nintendo has in store.