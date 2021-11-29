The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to $50 for Cyber Monday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While the Switch's Joy-Cons are perfectly suitable for casual gaming, those who want a bit more control and comfort should consider springing for the Switch Pro Controller or something similar to it. Naturally, being an official accessory from Nintendo, the Pro Controller comes in at a steep $70 — but now it's on sale for $50 at Amazon, which is $20 off and an all-time low.

The design of the Pro Controller will be familiar to most gamers, and immediately recognizable as more comfortable than Joy-Cons with its side grips and left-side D-pad. It pairs wirelessly with the Switch and it comes with its own charging cable, too. Plus, since it's a first-party accessory, features like an infrared sensor and vibration aren't lost like they often are with third-party controllers.

The Pro Controller's $70 price tag is its biggest downside, which is why we recommend waiting for a sale like this one to grab the accessory. And if you're not on the market for a new controller for yourself, it also makes a good gift for the Switch fan in your life. Those looking to spend a bit less should check out 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller, which is on sale for $45 right now.

