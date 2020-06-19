The North Face pulls Facebook ads over hate and misinformation policies

Criticism of Facebook’s approaches to hate speech and misinformation may hit the social network where it hurts the most: its finances. CNN reports that clothing brand The North Face has become the most recognizable company yet to join an advocacy group-backed ad boycott of Facebook, pulling all its ads from both Facebook itself as well as Instagram for the month of July. Outdoor equipment seller REI joined the boycott soon afterward along with the recruiting firm Upwork.

In a statement, The North Face parent VF Corp said it would stop all activity and paid ads until there are “stricter policies” to thwart hateful, misleading and violent material from circulating on Facebook’s platforms. VF added that other brands like Vans and Timberland were “considering” joining the boycott.