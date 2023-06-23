The original 'Call of Duty: Warzone' battle royale will shut down in September Activision is focusing on on future Call of Duty content instead.

The original free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone (now known as Warzone Caldera) will shut down definitively on September 21st. That will allow developers to focus on "future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone (originally called Warzone 2.0) free-to-play experience," Activision wrote in a blog post.

All gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. However, any Caldera content purchased in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War or Vanguard will still be accessible in those games.

Warzone came along in 2020, featuring two gameplay modes (battle royale and plunder) plus a single map called Verdansk that supported up to 150 players at a time. It shared a battle pass, weapons and cosmetics with 2019's Modern Warfare. It was an immediate success, reportedly hitting 30 million players just 10 days after launch.

The game was renamed Call of Duty: Warzone Caledera (after the 2021 Caledera map) following the release of Warzone 2.0 in November of 2022. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was recently renamed simply to Warzone, and Activision is encouraging original Warzone players to jump ship to that title. "Expect a vast amount of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps (including Season 04’s new map Vondel), as well as Ranked Play, the DMZ Beta featuring five different Extraction Zones, BlackCell offerings, and more," it wrote.

Some players aren't pleased, though, citing the fact that earlier battle royale games like Blackout from Black Ops 4 still have operating servers, while the original Warzone won't. Others are displeased that resources are being shunted to Warzone: Mobile, and some have pointed out that they'll lose all their Warzone cosmetics, according to Kotaku.