Online Marxism simulator 'The Tomorrow Children' is getting another shot at life

Developer Q-Games has obtained the intellectual property rights to the game from Sony.
Igor Bonifacic
11.09.21
@igorbonifacic

November 9th, 2021
The Tomorrow Children
Q-Games

Four years after shutting down, The Tomorrow Children is coming back. First announced in 2014, the game was a short-lived PlayStation 4 exclusive that spent a year in early access through the better part of 2017. Now, Q-Games, which led development on the title alongside Sony’s defunct Japan Studio, has obtained the intellectual property rights to The Tomorrow Children and plans to relaunch it.

“I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process,” said Dylan Cuthbert, the founder and director of Q-Games. “We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves!” Q-Games didn’t say when fans can expect to play the game again. It also didn’t mention anything about platform availability, but the relaunch will give both fans and new players alike a chance to experience the quirky game again. 

