First trailer for Apple's 'They Call Me Magic' celebrates a basketball icon

The four-part Magic Johnson docuseries debuts on Apple TV+ April 22nd.
Igor Bonifacic
03.12.22
@igorbonifacic

March 12th, 2022
Apple has shared the first trailer for They Call Me Magic, its upcoming four-part documentary on former LA Lakers superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Set to debut on April 22nd, the TV+ exclusive looks to take more than a few cues from Netflix’s The Last Dance.

In fact, with interviews of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, former President Barack Obama and Johnson himself, many of the same people who took part in that documentary spoke to director Rick Famuyiwa as well. Judging by the trailer, however, fans should expect a series that is more hopeful, and that spends just as much time celebrating Johnson’s activism and family life as it does his all-star career.

