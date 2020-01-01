TikTok blocks QAnon hashtags amid larger crackdown

The company isn’t removing the videos using the hashtags, however. Followers will still see the affected clips in their feeds, and they could theoretically appear in the For You feed of suggested videos.

We’ve asked TikTok if it can comment further on its decision.

The approach isn’t as strict as with rivals that completely removed some accounts and pages. Even so, it could significantly reduce exposure to QAnon videos and discourage theory backers from creating material. TikTok is already fighting some forms of misinformation on its platform, but this is an acknowledgment that there’s still more work to do.