TikTok blocks QAnon hashtags amid larger crackdown

TikTok is joining Facebook and Twitter in cracking down on QAnon posts, at least to a degree. The social network told BBC News that had blocked multiple hashtags related to the unsupported conspiracy theory, including “QAnon” itself and related items like “Out of Shadows” or “QAnonTruth.” Search for them and you’ll no longer find any results.
The move came after the BBC’s anti-disinformation team asked TikTok about a spike in videos using the “QAnonTruth” hashtag. The group has sometimes been associated with abuse and threats of real-world harm.