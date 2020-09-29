TikTok introduces in-app election guide to fight misinformation

TikTok

But TikTok notes that its efforts are also meant to help combat misinformation. In addition to election-related organizations like BallotReady, which provides details on candidates, the company has partnered with digital literacy organization MediaWise to surface videos on media literacy and how to spot misinformation.

The guide will show up on TikTok’s Discover page and in “election-related” search results. It will also be featured “at the bottom of videos relating to the elections and on videos from verified political accounts” as a “preemptive measure,” Beckerman said.

The update isn’t the first time the app has attempted to shore up its policies around misinformation ahead of the election. TikTok also introduced new rules banning deepfakes and opened a virtual transparency and accountability center to help outsiders better understand its policies.