TikTok introduces in-app election guide to fight misinformation

TikTok is the latest social media app to push educational resources about voting and the upcoming election in an effort to stop misinformation from spreading. The app introduced a new election guide that will highlight “trusted information about the elections” to its 100 millions users in the United States.
The guide is meant “to provide easy access to authoritative information as we continue our work to protect against misinformation,” TikTok’s VP of Public Policy Michael Beckerman wrote in a statement. Like Facebook’s voter education efforts, it will direct users to information about candidates and how to vote in their state.