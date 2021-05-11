TikTok is reportedly testing a job recruitment tool

TikTok's about much more than showing off killer dance moves or sharing cleverly edited videos. Some creators are offering career advice and, soon, you might be able to find a job through the platform.

The service is testing a recruitment tool, according to Axios , to help people find jobs and companies, recruiters and brands to unearth solid candidates. Engadget has contacted TikTok for more details.

The feature reportedly won't be baked into the core TikTok app. It's said to be a webpage where job listings are posted, most of which will likely be entry-level positions. Since this is TikTok, you'll be able to post a video resume rather than a boring old written one, according to the report. You might be able to add your resume video to your profile as well.