TikTok is reportedly testing a job recruitment tool

The service is testing a recruitment tool to help people find jobs and companies, recruiters and brands to unearth solid candidates. Engadget has contacted TikTok for more details.
The feature reportedly won't be baked into the core TikTok app. It's said to be a webpage where job listings are posted, most of which will likely be entry-level positions. Since this is TikTok, you'll be able to post a video resume rather than a boring old written one, according to the report. You might be able to add your resume video to your profile as well.
Given how much time many young adults spend on TikTok, it could be a great way for brands to reach the people they're looking to hire. On the other hand, we could see more instances of people losing out on jobs over if companies take a close look at their TikTok accounts. So, it's maybe worth setting up a secondary account for professional purposes, depending on what kind of job you're looking for.