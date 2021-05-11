Login
Sign up

TikTok is reportedly testing a job recruitment tool

You'll be able to post resume videos on your profile, according to 'Axios.'
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.11.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 11th, 2021
In this article: tiktok, news, gear, recruitment, app, career, hiring
POLAND - 2021/02/09: In this photo illustration, a Tik Tok logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a pen, key, book and headsets in the background. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

TikTok's about much more than showing off killer dance moves or sharing cleverly edited videos. Some creators are offering career advice and, soon, you might be able to find a job through the platform.

The service is testing a recruitment tool, according to Axios, to help people find jobs and companies, recruiters and brands to unearth solid candidates. Engadget has contacted TikTok for more details.

The feature reportedly won't be baked into the core TikTok app. It's said to be a webpage where job listings are posted, most of which will likely be entry-level positions. Since this is TikTok, you'll be able to post a video resume rather than a boring old written one, according to the report. You might be able to add your resume video to your profile as well.

Given how much time many young adults spend on TikTok, it could be a great way for brands to reach the people they're looking to hire. On the other hand, we could see more instances of people losing out on jobs over ill-advised posts if companies take a close look at their TikTok accounts. So, it's maybe worth setting up a secondary account for professional purposes, depending on what kind of job you're looking for.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget