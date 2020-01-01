TikTok adds Prince’s entire catalog for your next viral dance

Prince was protective of his music and in 2015, a year before his death, he removed his music from most streaming services other than Tidal. His estate brought his work back to the likes of Spotify in 2017.

While many might feel they can use whatever music they like in their TikToks, users can be suspended or banned for repeated copyright violations. It's an issue creators on many platforms have to contend with -- several Twitch users recently faced copyright claims on some of their old clips.

But TikTok has been striking deals with record companies for users to soundtrack videos with songs from their artists without worrying about copyright infringement. It reportedly has more than 8,000 licensing deals (many of which were grandfathered in from parent company ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly), and it recently signed short-term agreements with Universal, Warner and Sony. Perhaps nothing compares 2 Prince's catalog, though.