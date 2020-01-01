Latest in Gear

Image credit: JEFF HAYNES via Getty Images

TikTok adds Prince’s entire catalog for your next viral dance

You can check out a livestreamed tour of Paisley Park on the app this Monday.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10m ago
Miami, UNITED STATES: US musician Prince performs during half-time 04 February 2007 at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES via Getty Images

TikTokers are about to party like it’s a year before most of them were born. The service announced that Prince’s entire catalog is coming to TikTok, so users will be free to try and create viral dances to short clips of "Kiss," "1999" or any of his other classics.

TikTok teamed up with The Prince Estate (which runs his account on the platform) to make the legendary performer’s music available to its vast userbase as of today. It’s the first short-form video app to get worldwide access to his catalog. There’ll be special Prince-related programming on TikTok over the next week too, including a playlist on the Sounds page and a livestreamed tour of his Paisley Park home on Monday.

Prince was protective of his music and in 2015, a year before his death, he removed his music from most streaming services other than Tidal. His estate brought his work back to the likes of Spotify in 2017.

While many might feel they can use whatever music they like in their TikToks, users can be suspended or banned for repeated copyright violations. It's an issue creators on many platforms have to contend with -- several Twitch users recently faced copyright claims on some of their old clips

But TikTok has been striking deals with record companies for users to soundtrack videos with songs from their artists without worrying about copyright infringement. It reportedly has more than 8,000 licensing deals (many of which were grandfathered in from parent company ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly), and it recently signed short-term agreements with Universal, Warner and Sony. Perhaps nothing compares 2 Prince's catalog, though.

