TikTok adds Prince’s entire catalog for your next viral dance

TikTokers are about to party like it’s a year before most of them were born. The service announced that Prince’s entire catalog is coming to TikTok, so users will be free to try and create viral dances to short clips of "Kiss," "1999" or any of his other classics.
TikTok teamed up with The Prince Estate (which runs his account on the platform) to make the legendary performer’s music available to its vast userbase as of today. It’s the first short-form video app to get worldwide access to his catalog. There’ll be special Prince-related programming on TikTok over the next week too, including a playlist on the Sounds page and a livestreamed tour of his Paisley Park home on Monday.