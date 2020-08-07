TikTok may sue White House over ban as soon as August 11th

The company declined to comment on the possibility of an impending lawsuit, but did acknowledge beliefs the order was issued “without any due process” and “no substantiation” of the security allegations.

TikTok might not have as much trouble contesting the ban as you might think. While Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to help justify the order on security grounds, that law doesn’t allow bans based on personal communication and media sharing — both central to TikTok.

The challenge, as you might imagine, is to have the right people agree. Congress isn’t likely to help as it’s pushing for a ban on TikTok for government devices and has generally echoed security fears. TikTok may have to rely on the courts to avoid a ban, at least if a Microsoft deal doesn’t go through.