TikTok may sue White House over ban as soon as August 11th

TikTok might quickly make good on its promise to fight the White House’s threatened ban on its service. An NPR source claims TikTok will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration as soon as August 11th. The suit will contend that the executive order is unconstitutional as it violated TikTok’s due process right to respond, and that the national security rationale behind the order is based on “pure speculation and conjecture,” according to the source.
The reported insider also maintained that the White House didn’t have investigators contact the company ahead of an enforcement action, as they normally do with companies. TikTok’s legal time considered that a breach of procedure, according to claimed insiders on TikTok’s legal team.