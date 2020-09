Details of ByteDance’s deal with Oracle for control of TikTok are beginning to come into focus. ByteDance’s partnership with Oracle “will place TikTok’s global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle investing as a minority shareholder,” the Financial Times reports.

The partnership, which could be made official as soon as Tuesday afternoon, according to Reuters, will bring TikTok’s months-long drama over its ownership to an end.