Tile's latest accessory helps track your cat

Tile, best known for its AirTag-like trackers that help you locate lost objects, can now find something that can get lost on purpose — your cat. The $40 Tile for Cats tracker from Life360 is a modified version of the Tile Sticker with a silicon collar attachment and 250 foot Bluetooth range. The idea is to give you peace of mind that your cat is somewhere in the house, and then help you figure out exactly where that sneaky floof is hiding.

The battery on the Tile for Cats lasts a generous three years, and you can easily replace the sticker. It even offers AI assistant integration with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so you can locate Sir Fluffybutt with a voice command.

For the $40 price tag, you get a Tile sticker and attachment that's compatible with most cat collars, including breakaway collars. The attachment can stretch up to 1.7 times without breaking and is water resistant, so it'll continue to function even if hit with a few drops.

Tile for Cats is Life360's first pet tracker, though the company was already marketing its regular Tile Trackers for the same purpose. It's designed for indoor use only, though, due to the limited range. If you're worried about your pet getting lost outside, you'd be better off with a dedicated pet tracker, typically costing around $100 plus a subscription fee.