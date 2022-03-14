'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' will have cross-play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

PS4 and PS5 could finally get 'Borderlands 3' cross-platform support too.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.14.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 14th, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, cross-play, gearbox, gearbox entertainment, tiny tinas wonderlands, 2k games, playstation, xbox, pc gaming, gearbox software
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Gearbox Software/2K Games

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25th and, in a first for the franchise, it will have full cross-play support. Those on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will all be able to play the fantasy-themed shooter together, Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed on Twitter.

Gearbox added cross-platform support to Borderlands 3 in 2021, two years after that game debuted. Although PC, Mac, Xbox and Stadia gamers can join forces in the looter shooter, PlayStation users are locked out of cross-play for now. Publisher 2K Games told Gearbox to remove cross-platform support from PlayStation updates to get certification, Pitchford said at the time. However, that could be about to change. Pitchford now sees Borderlands 3 cross-play support on PS4 and PS5 as "inevitable" and said more details will be announced later.

Many games have adopted cross-play across all platforms over the last few years after Epic Games helped pave the way with Fortnite. Developers of older titles have added cross-play as well — Ubisoft will roll out the feature in For Honor this week, a month after the game's fifth anniversary.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget