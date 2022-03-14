'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' will have cross-play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25th and, in a first for the franchise, it will have full cross-play support. Those on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will all be able to play the fantasy-themed shooter together, Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed on Twitter .

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

Gearbox added cross-platform support to Borderlands 3 in 2021, two years after that game debuted. Although PC, Mac, Xbox and Stadia gamers can join forces in the looter shooter, PlayStation users are locked out of cross-play for now. Publisher 2K Games told Gearbox to remove cross-platform support from PlayStation updates to get certification, Pitchford said at the time . However, that could be about to change. Pitchford now sees Borderlands 3 cross-play support on PS4 and PS5 as "inevitable" and said more details will be announced later.