Learn how to trade on Wall Street and crypto markets for $30

Get 19 hours of expert-led video instruction on day trading, cryptocurrency trading and more.
The only people who could actively trade in the stock market, before the internet, were individuals who worked for large financial institutions, trading houses and brokerages. However, the advent of the world wide web led to the creation of online trading houses and made it possible for any person with a WiFi connection and a laptop to enter the game.

Alongside day trading, the practice of purchasing and selling securities within a single day in any marketplace, people with an internet connection and ambition have the opportunity to dive into the newer world of cryptocurrency trading. In other words, it's now possible to kickstart a career in trading from home.

To find any success in trading, a career well-known for its inherent risks, one first needs to understand the ins and outs of traditional and crypto markets. Right now, you can save hundreds on The Complete Wall Street and Cryptocurrency Trading Bootcamp, featuring 10 in-depth courses and 19 hours of expert-led video training that teaches you the fundamentals of day trading, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange (forex), technical analysis and more. 

Become a competent trader with the learning track included in this bundle. You kickstart your training with introductory courses covering the basics of how the stock, forex, and crypto markets work. For example, when it comes to cryptocurrency, this bundle guides you through how to set up a crypto wallet and shows you how to use technical analysis strategies for successful trading. 

Throughout this bundle, you also get an overview of the standard methodologies, types of analyses, proven strategies and charting tools professional day traders use to earn a living. In short, the courses provide you with a solid foundation and then proceed step-by-step to the more advanced skills needed for consistent success when trading as a full-time career.

Courses included:

  • The Complete Day Trading Bootcamp

  • Volume Trading 101: Day Trading with Volume Analysis

  • Cryptocurrency Master Class: Wallets, Investing & Trading

  • The Complete Fibonacci Trading Bootcamp

  • The Complete Technical Analysis Bootcamp

  • The Complete Cryptocurrency Trading Bootcamp

  • The Complete Forex Trading Bootcamp

  • The Complete Stock Trading Bootcamp

  • The Complete Swing Trading Bootcamp

  • Introduction to Forex: Learn to Trade Forex by Yourself

Equally important, you learn about trading on the world's biggest markets with the help of experts. One of your instructors is Travis Rose, a full-time day trader and investor with over five years of full-time trading experience. Rose, like the other instructors, breaks down complicated subject matter into bite-sized, information-rich lessons that make learning on your schedule both feasible and rewarding. Plus, the instructors tell you what not to do when trading, helping to minimize your risk potential as you don't repeat their past mistakes. 

Trading, no matter the market, is now a career path for anyone with an internet connection, a computer and a comprehensive understanding of markets. Typically $990, The Complete Wall Street and Cryptocurrency Trading Bootcamp is on sale for a limited time for $30, 96% off its original price tag.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

