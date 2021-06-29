This $160 bundle including Rosetta Stone makes traveling cheaper and more rewarding

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

With the country slowly reopening, prospective tourists are on the lookout for their next vacation spot . However, while traveling lets you explore another language and culture, financial and knowledge barriers can also hold you back. Fortunately, this three-piece bundle will fill in those gaps and make your next get-away both enjoyable and affordable.

The World Traveler Bundle and Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription gives soon-to-be jetsetters the tools and information they need to have a more fulfilling time abroad and avoid issues that sometimes make traveling difficult or unpleasant. Right now you can get this bundle for 20 percent off if you use the code TRAVEL20, dropping the price to just $160 .

This bundle contains three useful tools, the first of which is a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone. As one of the foremost language learning programs on the market, Rosetta Stone gives you access to 24 languages and advanced software to help you learn them. Using speech-recognition technology, this app will teach you basic phrases and essential daily terms that will lead to more fruitful interactions with locals.

Traveling can be inordinately expensive as well — unless you know how to find deals on airfare. Luckily, airlines often make pricing mistakes, and taking advantage of these can save you hundreds of dollars while booking tickets. One tool that will help you discover such discounts is this three-year subscription to Matt’s Flights Premium. This service sends you weekly emails with three or more deals on cheap flights based on your destination and starting point. It also offers individualized support and custom searches for affordable airfare. With a Premium Plan, you’ll have access to a wealth of information that frequent travelers take years to discover otherwise.

The final addition to this deal is The Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle. In a few short classes, you can learn how to hack traveling, practice photography, learn how to get around on a budget, and learn a new language. With just over 13 hours of content, you’ll discover all the knowledge necessary to make the most out of your adventures.

Don’t let a lack of knowledge or funds stop you from planning your dream vacation. The World Traveler Bundle is here to help, and you can purchase it today for $160 when you use code TRAVEL20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.