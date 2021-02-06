Sony is developing a live-action 'Twisted Metal' TV series

The latest part of Sony's plan to turn games into TV shows and movies is a blast from the past. A live-action Twisted Metal series is in development. According to Variety , the show is an action comedy executive produced by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is on board as writer and producer.

The series will center around a fast-talking outsider who has a shot at a better life, as long as he's able to travel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a package. Since it's based on games that are all about chaotic vehicular destruction, it's safe to say that won't be an easy task. There's talk that Will Arnett, who is an executive producer on the show, will voice Sweet Tooth, a maniacal clown who drives an ice cream truck.

It's not the first time that Sony has apparently considered making a Twisted Metal adaptation. Reports in 2012 suggested that a movie was in the works .

There have been five Twisted Metal games since the original one came out in 1995. The most recent entry was a reboot for PlayStation 3 in 2012. While Twisted Metal has been on the shelf for several years, Sony is more than dust off the beloved series for a new format. If the show's a hit, perhaps it will convince Sony to revive the games too.