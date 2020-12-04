Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake in a 'Metal Gear Solid' movie

From X-wings to cardboard boxes.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago
Oscar Isaac poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Some day in the future, you might very well see Oscar Isaac sneaking around in a cardboard box. The Star Wars actor is attached to play Solid Snake in a Metal Gear Solid movie.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer) is slated to direct the Sony Pictures film. Derek Connolly, who co-wrote Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World, penned the script.

There have been various attempts at making a Metal Gear Solid movie stretching back for over a decade. Franchise creator Hideo Kojima said all the way back in 2006 that a film version was in the works. Just like the Uncharted movie, it seems like this one might finally be happening.

Isaac’s dance card is quite packed, so it’s not clear when production will get underway on Metal Gear Solid. For one thing, he’s set to star in the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight. You’ll see him in the highly anticipated Dune when that arrives in theaters and on HBO Max next year.

The actor has had his eye on playing Solid Snake for quite some time. During a press tour for Netflix movie Triple Frontier last year, Isaac said was “throwing his hat in” for an MGS adaptation. After all, what actor worth their salt wouldn’t leap at the chance to possibly say “La Li Lu Le Lo” in a movie?

