In-person TwitchCon events will return in 2022

It all depends what the COVID-19 situation looks like by then, of course.
September 22nd, 2021
It's still too early to tell what the COVID-19 situation will be like next summer, but Twitch is hopeful it can bring streamers and fans back together in person in 2022. The company has announced plans for two TwitchCon events next year. TwitchCon Amsterdam is scheduled for July, while TwitchCon SanDiego is earmarked for October. Details about exact dates, venues and tickets will be announced later.

These are very much tentative plans, though. "Of course, these are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed," Twitch wrote in a blog post. "Our top priority while planning TwitchCon is safety, and we will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations."

Twitch canceled both of last year's TwitchCon events due to the pandemic. It held an online version called GlitchCon instead, which is fitting given the very nature of Twitch. The company hasn't announced any plans for a second GlitchCon for this year as yet.

