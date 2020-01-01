TwitchCon San Diego has been canceled

Twitch has canceled TwitchCon San Diego, the annual event it runs to showcase what’s next for the streaming platform and to bring its community together. It cited "restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community" due to the COVID-19 pandemic as entirely understandable reasons for nixing the event, which had been set to run from September 25th to 27th.

The Amazon-owned service previously called off TwitchCon Amsterdam, which would have been the second year it ran one of the events in Europe. Twitch says it's "gutted that we won't be able to see all of you in person to connect and show you what we've been creating for you over the past year." That said, it's looking into ways to "join forces in an alternate dimension" at some point this year -- so there might be an online edition instead.