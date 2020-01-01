Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ESPAT Media via Getty Images

TwitchCon San Diego has been canceled

It's looking at ways to 'join forces in an alternate dimension later this year.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Entrance at TwitchCon at San Diego Convention Center on September 29, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Martin Garcia/ESPAT Media/Getty Images)
ESPAT Media via Getty Images

Twitch has canceled TwitchCon San Diego, the annual event it runs to showcase what’s next for the streaming platform and to bring its community together. It cited "restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community" due to the COVID-19 pandemic as entirely understandable reasons for nixing the event, which had been set to run from September 25th to 27th.

The Amazon-owned service previously called off TwitchCon Amsterdam, which would have been the second year it ran one of the events in Europe. Twitch says it's "gutted that we won't be able to see all of you in person to connect and show you what we've been creating for you over the past year." That said, it's looking into ways to "join forces in an alternate dimension" at some point this year -- so there might be an online edition instead.

TwitchCon joins a long, long list of game-related events and conventions that have either moved online or been canceled this year due to the pandemic. E3GamescomTokyo Game ShowBlizzcon, PAX West and Aus and many others have been affected.

In this article: twitch, twitchcon, covid-19, coronavirus, streaming, livestreaming, convention, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

View
Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads for violating hate speech policy

Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads for violating hate speech policy

View
Guinness reinstates Billy ‘King of Kong’ Mitchell’s world records

Guinness reinstates Billy ‘King of Kong’ Mitchell’s world records

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr