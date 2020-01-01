Twitch's Subtember promo is back with discounts on channel subscriptions

Not to be confused with Prime Gaming, channel plans give you access to select perks when watching a specific streamer. For instance, you'll have access to custom chat emotes, a badge that identifies you as a subscriber and ad-free viewing in select channels. You can also apply the discount to tier two and tier three subscriptions, which feature perks like additional emotes.

While you get a discount on the cost of a subscription, the streamer you support will receive the same amount of money had you signed up normally. There's also no limit to the number of channels you can help this way — though you can't use the promotion to save money on one of your current subscriptions. Also keep in mind that once your plan renews, its cost goes back up.

As Twitch points out, when you proactively decide to support a channel for three or six months at a time, it makes it easier for that creator to manage their finances. That's something that can help lesser-known streamers. The promotion will run through to the end of September.