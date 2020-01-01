Latest in Gaming

Image credit: MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images

Twitch's Subtember promo is back with discounts on channel subscriptions

Save up to 30 percent on a new channel subscription.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the US live streaming video platform Twitch logo application on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images

Now in its fourth year, Twitch's annual Subtember promotion is back. Starting on September 1st at 10AM ET, the company will let you save up to 30 percent on a channel subscription. The longer you decide to support a streamer, the more you’ll save.

Here’s how it works. You can get 20 percent off the first month of a new monthly subscription; 25 percent off the first three months of a new quarterly subscription; and 30 percent off the first six months of a new biannual subscription. 

Not to be confused with Prime Gaming, channel plans give you access to select perks when watching a specific streamer. For instance, you'll have access to custom chat emotes, a badge that identifies you as a subscriber and ad-free viewing in select channels. You can also apply the discount to tier two and tier three subscriptions, which feature perks like additional emotes. 

While you get a discount on the cost of a subscription, the streamer you support will receive the same amount of money had you signed up normally. There's also no limit to the number of channels you can help this way — though you can't use the promotion to save money on one of your current subscriptions. Also keep in mind that once your plan renews, its cost goes back up.

As Twitch points out, when you proactively decide to support a channel for three or six months at a time, it makes it easier for that creator to manage their finances. That's something that can help lesser-known streamers. The promotion will run through to the end of September.

In this article: Twitch, Prime Gaming, Amazon.Subtember, video games, internet, streaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

View
‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

View
How to buy a gaming laptop

How to buy a gaming laptop

View
Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr