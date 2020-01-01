Twitter sees record surge in user numbers

In March, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey struck a deal with activist investors, ensuring he kept his job if Twitter’s active user base grew by 20 percent in 2020. At the time, we reckoned that if the platform’s monetizable daily active users, or mDAU, reached 182 million, Dorsey would be sitting pretty. Today, as Twitter publishes its second-quarter figures, that number has leapt from 166 million in April to 186 million now. That’s a record 34 percent leap over the previous year’s figures, and means that Dorsey can probably buy a nicer chair.
Much of this growth has been laid at the feet of COVID-19, which has loomed long over the social media landscape since the pandemic began. User numbers have surged all over the internet as people looked for ways to connect while stuck indoors in lockdown. But these lockdowns have slowed the economy, and as such many businesses have dramatically shrunk their advertising budgets. Companies like Twitter are dependent on ad money, and are feeling the pinch now more than ever.