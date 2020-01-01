Twitter sees record surge in user numbers

Today, Twitter announced that it earned revenues of $683 million, a 19 percent fall compared to last year, with expenses rising to $807 million. Last quarter, this deadly mix of rising costs and falling revenue meant Twitter ate a $7 million loss. Today that loss has risen to $124 million, showing that until things get back to normal, Twitter’s going to be eating into its cash reserves and hoping those inexplicably-angry financial-types don’t get itchy feet.

COVID is, of course, only one factor in Twitter’s miserable summer after the platform’s highest-profile accounts were breached by hackers. It’s likely that those users, and plenty of others, are reconsidering their relationship with the service after so many people’s feeds were accessed. And if you lose the A-Listers, you could lose all of the folks who are on Twitter just to keep an eye on ‘em. Today, Twitter said that it is “committed to earning the trust” of its stakeholders and will be “transparent” in talking about how it fixes the issue.

Twitter added that it is working to improve its infrastructure and the quality of people’s conversation by deleting spammy and malicious accounts. It says that it deleted 15,000 misleading tweets and challenged 4.5 million accounts, as well as preventing 68 million “unannotated impressions.” Which we take to mean that those misleading tweets would have been seen around 68 million times if Jack Dorsey hadn’t been there clicking delete very, very rapidly.