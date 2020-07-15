FX and Hulu are airing a documentary on the teenage Twitter hacker

It’s been a busy year, so we’ll forgive you if you’ve forgotten about this one.
On July 15th, 2020, Twitter was the target of a widespread, disruptive hacking campaign. More than 100 high-profile accounts — including those of Jeff Bezos, Uber, Apple, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Kanye West — simultaneously tweeted out promises to match Bitcoin donations to a single linked charity, only within a 30-minute window. The charity was fake, and the scam essentially shut down Twitter for a few hours; developers caught it quickly and temporarily removed the ability for all verified accounts to tweet. Still, the hackers made off with an estimated $100,000.