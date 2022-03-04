Russia cuts off access to Twitter

Twitter had previously confirmed its service was being "restricted" in Russia.
03.04.22
March 4th, 2022
Russia has moved to block access to Twitter just after a similar crackdown on Facebook, Interfax reported. Russian regulator Roskomnadzor reportedly said it was complying with a February 24 request from Russia's Prosecutor General.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company had previously confirmed its service was being "restricted for some people in Russia," and there were widespread reports of throttling. Now, it seems Russia is looking to make Twitter completely inaccessible, just as it has with Facebook. Twitter said earlier this week it would label all tweets with links to Russian state media outlets, as social media companies have rushed to limit the influence of RT and Sputnik.  

