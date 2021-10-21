Twitter buys a chat app to boost DMs and community features

Sphere had tech stars attached to it.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|10.21.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
October 21st, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Twitter, chat, direct messages, internet, messaging, acquisition, social media, social networking, Yahoo, Sphere
BRAZIL - 2021/08/27: In this photo illustration the Twitter logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter is willing to spend to bolster direct messaging. CNBC notes Twitter has acquired the chat app Sphere for an unspecified amount. Engineering VP Nick Caldwell said the move would speed up development for DMs, Communities and Creators. There were no specific clues as to what was coming next, but Sphere said was "winding down" its app in November. You won't see a repurposed Sphere app, then.

Sphere is notable not just for its features (it focuses on "essential" messages and clearing out clutter), but on the tech industry star power surrounding the app. The company is the product of Nick D'Aloisio, a serial entrepreneur who caught attention even as a teen — he sold Summly to Yahoo (now Engadget's parent company) when he was 17. His latest venture has high-profile investors, including co-founders from Airbnb and Tinder. While Sphere isn't particularly large with just 20 staffers headed to Twitter, there were clearly high hopes before the acquisition.

The purchase is a fitting one. Twitter has poured much of its recent energy into DMs and helping creators form communities. Twitter could weave Sphere's focused community features throughout its social network and better compete against Instagram and other rivals that thrive on private messaging and influential figures.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Verizon was Engadget's parent company between June 2015 and September 2021.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget