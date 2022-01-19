Twitter Communities hits Android four months after its debut

Twitter Communities, a topic-based groups feature that landed on iOS and the web last year , has arrived on Android. In the latest version of Twitter's Android app, you'll be able to find groups related to your interests and chat with like-minded people.

Android is HERE!



if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

There are communities for interests as varied as plants, skincare, space, design, fashion, Xbox and R&B. There's even one where you can share your Wordle scores if you want to be part of that conversation without annoying your followers.

Although users can't set up their own community as easily as they might with say, a Facebook Group or subreddit, they can suggest a new one that they'd like to create and moderate. Twitter says it will keep them in mind as it adds more communities.