Twitter fixing 'fleets' bug that showed messages after they disappeared

Twitter is still having a tough time rolling out its disappearing “fleets.” The social network confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s fixing a bug that let you see fleets after the 24-hour cutoff. If you used a set of leaked keys that allowed access to Twitter’s “firehose,” you could see and download expired fleets without letting the creator know you’d read them.

The solution ensures that fleets expire properly. A Twitter spokesperson said the fix should be “rolling out shortly.” The ephemeral posts will still reside on Twitter’s servers for up to 30 days, and it might preserve them for longer if they violate rules.