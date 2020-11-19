Twitter slows down its 'fleets' rollout to deal with technical issues

Twitter users may have to wait a few more days to get access to “fleets” if the Stories-like feature hasn’t hit their account yet. The website’s Support account has announced that the social network is slowing down fleets’ rollout “to fix some performance and stability problems.” Twitter started making the feature available to all its users on November 17th after over eight months of testing. The website struggled to accommodate everyone scrambling to try the feature out, though, and fleets ended up plagued with issues shortly after it was launched.

According to TechCrunch, users were complaining that the feature was lagging and freezing whenever they tried to use it. In some cases, it was even crashing their apps. Twitter admitted to the publication that fleets was experiencing problems and that it was working on a fix before it issued an official statement.