Twitter lets iOS users limit replies to their tweets

Several months after making a promise, Twitter finally lets some users limit who can reply to their tweets. As The Verge notes, the social network has updated its iOS app with options to restrict replies to tweets to people you follow, or only those you mention. It won’t be the default, but it could prevent strangers from butting into a conversation that you’d rather not take to direct messages.

We’ve asked Twitter how soon reply limiting will be available in Android. The controls were first available to test in May.