Twitter will add labels to tweets with misleading COVID-19 claims

There's still a lot we don't know for sure about COVID-19, and incorrect information about the disease is still prevalent. To help clarify what's true and offer more context, Twitter will start applying labels and warning messages to coronavirus-related tweets containing "disputed or misleading information.” This is an expansion of a March policy update that targeted “fake and ineffective treatments” and other coronavirus hoaxes.
In February, Twitter brought in new measures to tackle deepfakes and manipulated content, including a label it’s applying to tweets that include synthetic and manipulated media. Starting today, you'll see similar labels on some tweets with "potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19," head of site integrity Yoel Roth and director of policy strategy Nick Pickles wrote in a blog post.