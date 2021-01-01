Twitter cuts off QAnon conspiracy accounts as employees push to ban Trump

In July a “strong” enforcement action by Twitter banned several thousand accounts linked to the false conspiracy theory QAnon, however many of its most prominent backers remained on the platform. Today, NBC News reports that several people — who have been closely linked to and often retweeted by President Trump — have been banned.
The list includes former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell and Ron Watkins, who has both been cited by the president as a basis for his claims of election fraud, and is the administrator of 8kun, the website where “Q” posts. Flynn was pardoned by Trump in November, after Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with a Russian diplomat. Sidney Powell has represented Trump in a number of unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn the results of the election.