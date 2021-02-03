Twitter's Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms land on Android

Twitter Spaces , the company's answer to Clubhouse, is now available on Android. Until now, the audio chat rooms were iOS-only .

The Spaces feature is still in beta. Only a select number of users can host the chat rooms, but now anyone on iOS and Android can join conversations. For the time being, only iOS users can host Spaces, but Twitter says those on Android will be able to create their own rooms soon. It's "still working out some things," according to an announcement tweet.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021