Twitter is going one step further in its efforts to help you track quoted retweets. The social media site has confirmed to The Verge that it’s testing an approach placing these counts directly on tweets, and has renamed them from Retweets with Comments to a far more digestible Quotes. If people are adding their own input to your posts instead of simply passing the message along, you’ll know it in short order.

The company didn’t say if or when it expected the feature to reach widespread adoption.