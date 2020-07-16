Twitter is working to unlock accounts it locked 'proactively' after hack

Twitter says it’s working to unlock the accounts it locked “proactively” as a result of the massive hack that affected some of the company’s highest profile users, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk.

Since the hack, which the company blamed on a “social engineering attack,” a number of users have complained of losing access to their accounts. In a series of tweets Thursday, the company clarified that it had temporarily blocked the ability for users to reset passwords, and that its had “proactively” locked any account that had its password reset in the last 30 days.