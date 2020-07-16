Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter is working to unlock accounts it locked 'proactively' after hack

The company says hackers didn’t access users’ passwords
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2020/07/11: In this photo illustration a Twitter logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter says it’s working to unlock the accounts it locked “proactively” as a result of the massive hack that affected some of the company’s highest profile users, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk. 

Since the hack, which the company blamed on a “social engineering attack,” a number of users have complained of losing access to their accounts. In a series of tweets Thursday, the company clarified that it had temporarily blocked the ability for users to reset passwords, and that its had “proactively” locked any account that had its password reset in the last 30 days. 

“If your account was locked, this does not necessarily mean we have evidence that the account was compromised or accessed,” the company wrote. “So far, we believe only a small subset of these locked accounts were compromised, but are still investigating and will inform those who were affected.” The company said it had “no evidence that attackers accessed passwords.”

Twitter didn’t say how many accounts were affected by these measures, or provide instructions on how affected users could regain access. “We're working to help people regain access to their accounts ASAP if they were proactively locked,” Twitter said. “This may take additional time since we’re taking extra steps to confirm that we’re granting access to the rightful owner.”

In this article: Twitter, Social media, cybersecurity, passwords, hacks, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View
Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

View
T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

T-Mobile's 'Scam Shield' offers free caller ID and spam call blocking features

View
Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel 4a

Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel 4a

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr