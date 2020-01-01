Uber backup driver charged with negligent homicide in self-driving accident

It has been more than two years since one of Uber’s autonomous SUVs struck and killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona. Last year one group of prosecutors (from another county due to a conflict of interest in the area where the crash happened) decided they would not file criminal charges against Uber, but on Tuesday a grand jury in Maricopa County charged the vehicle’s backup driver with negligent homicide.

County attorney Allister Adel said in a statement that “Distracted driving is an issue of great importance,” as a report by police and investigation by the NTSB said Rafaela Vasquez was streaming The Voice on Hulu while sitting behind the wheel of the vehicle. Vasquez pled not guilty.