Uber's EV ride service comes to 1,400 more North American cities

Uber is responsible for a large number of cars on the road, and by extension, a large amount of the pollution. To reduce that impact, the company recently introduced Uber Green, an option that lets you pay a bit more to get an electric or hybrid car. So far, Uber Green has been available in around 50 cities, but Uber has announced that it’s greatly expanding it to 1,400 new North American cities and towns, including Calgary, New York City, Miami and Houston.
To get an EV or hybrid, you just select a ride and a card will pop up asking if you want a green vehicle. If you choose the option, you’ll be charged an extra $1, with half of that going to the driver. The service first launched late last year in the US, but has been available in Europe since 2019.