Image credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft's educational Assassin's Creed tours are free until May 21st

The company is giving them away to promote learning at home.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
10m ago
Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt
Ubisoft

Starting today through to May 21st, the standalone versions of Ubisoft's Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt are free to download on PC as part of the company's Play Your Part, Play at Home campaign to help teachers and students during the coronavirus pandemic. But even if you're not a teacher, you can download both experiences without paying anything by visiting the UPlay store.   

If you're not familiar with Ubisoft's Discovery Tours, they're a relatively new addition to the company's Assassin's Creed franchise. They allow you to explore Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey’s game worlds without worrying about combat or mission objectives. Along the way, they'll teach you about the historical periods they take place in. In the example of the Ancient Egypt experience, you'll learn more about what life was like in along the Nile delta during the waning years of the Ptolemaic dynasty. The company worked with professional historians to create the experiences and incorporated a variety of primary sources like archival photos into each tour. 

Ubisoft sees the giveaway as a way to help students learn about history while studying from home. “With millions of children experiencing upheaval to their studies right now, and teachers forced to adapt their lessons to digital tools, people are seeking new and enriching ways to learn,” said Etienne Allonier, brand director for Assassin’s Creed. “We’re really proud of the Discovery Tours and their capacity to make history accessible, immersive, and fun.”

If you already own Assassin's Creed Origins or Odyssey, you can access the modes through the main menu of the two games; there's no need to download the standalone versions. 

