Watch Ubisoft's Forward E3 event with us at 2:40PM ET

They'll discuss more about "Far Cry 6" and "Rainbow Six Extraction."
June 12th, 2021
Ubisoft is gearing up to make a splash at E3 today with its Forward event, which kicks off at 3PM ET. The company plans to dish more on the renamed Rainbow Six Extraction ("Quarantine" probably doesn't play well this year). And you can expect to hear more about its big franchises, including Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Rainbow Six: Siege (which is still wildly popular). But you'll have to sit tight if you wanted more information about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, as Ubisoft says it won't be showing the game at E3.

Join me and Senior Editor Jessica Conditt live at 2:40PM ET as we chat over the Ubisoft Forward event above! 

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

