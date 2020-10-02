Ubisoft's game subscription service is coming to Xbox consoles

'Rainbow Six Extraction' will hit Game Pass on its launch day, January 20th.
Kris Holt
01.05.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 5th, 2022
Ubisoft Plus
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is bringing its game subscription service to Xbox. Ubisoft+ is currently available on PC and cloud gaming services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. Subscribers can access more than 100 Ubisoft titles (as well as DLC and monthly bonuses) for a monthly fee. The lineup includes titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic.

The publisher didn't provide a timeline for bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox. Nor has it revealed pricing. The PC-only subscription is $15 and a PC and cloud plan is $18 per month. It's unclear whether Ubisoft will offer a console-only plan.

When Ubisoft+ does arrive on Xbox consoles, it will join a subscription service from a rival publisher. EA Play, formerly known as EA Access, has been on Xbox since 2014 (and PlayStation since 2019). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can access EA Play titles at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass when it debuts on January 20th. Along with up to two teammates, you can take on hordes of aliens in the tactical shooter, which is based on a Rainbow Six Siege mode called Outbreak. Siege is already available on Xbox Game Pass and via cloud gaming on Game Pass Ultimate, and it's coming to PC Game Pass on January 20th as well.

