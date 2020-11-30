Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

UK bans installation of Huawei 5G equipment starting September 2021

UK telecoms will rely on equipment from Nokia and Ericsson, instead.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
4h ago
Comments
195 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

FUYANG, CHINA - 2020/07/15: Huawei logo seen at one of their branches. The UK government has ordered companies to strip equipment from Huawei out of the system by 2027. (Photo by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

UK cellular operators will be banned from installing Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has announced. The government also released a roadmap to eliminating Huawei-built telecom gear by 2027.

"Today I am setting out a clear path for the complete removal of high risk vendors from our 5G networks," said Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden in a statement. "This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecoms equipment which poses a threat to our national security."

The UK has reversed tack on its Huawei strategy, having said earlier this year that it wouldn’t yield to US pressure to block Huawei tech from its 5G networks. In July 2020, the government revealed that it was working on proposals to ban the use of new Huawei 5G gear and accelerate the removal of equipment already in place. That decision followed the introduction of US sanctions in May that banned American technology from Huawei products.

Earlier this month, Huawei asked the UK to backtrack on that decision, with VP Victor Zhang saying the decision was “motivated by US perceptions of Huawei and not those of the UK.” The company added that the restrictions will negatively affect Britain by increasing costs and “deepen[ing] the digital divide.”

The UK government also unveiled a new “5G Supply Chain Diversification Strategy” designed to bring new vendors into the 5G telecom market. That includes the establishment of a £250 million ($332 million) National Telecoms Lab among other measures. “We are also publishing a new strategy to make sure we are never again dependent on a handful of telecoms vendors for the smooth and secure running of our networks,” Dowden said.

In this article: UK, telecoms, Huawei, 5G, ban, network, security, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
195 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Scientists might know why astronauts develop health problems in space

Scientists might know why astronauts develop health problems in space

View
The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

The best Cyber Monday tech deals that are worth your money

View
Toyota's second-generation Mirai has a 400-mile range

Toyota's second-generation Mirai has a 400-mile range

View
Sonos One drops to $150 for Cyber Monday

Sonos One drops to $150 for Cyber Monday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr