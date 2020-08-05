Unagi's take-home scoot subscription service hits NYC and LA

Another scooter-share service has hit the streets of two major American cities, but scooter manufacturer Unagi claims its All-Access subscription is markedly different than what’s already on the market. Starting today, those in New York and Los Angeles can rent their own Unagi scooter and ride it as long as they have a subscription -- without having to share their scooter with anyone else.
As scooter shares popped up in major cities around the world, so have a host of problems. Scooters are often stolen or trashed. Local governments have grappled scooter-related issues, with some choosing to subject scooters to a permitting process or banning them in certain areas. Sometimes, the scooters themselves aren’t the best quality. Lime, one of the bigger scooter-share companies, has its own subscription service -- but the scooters are still shared between customers.