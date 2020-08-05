Unagi's take-home scoot subscription service hits NYC and LA

Unagi says its scooters were designed to answer these issues. The company set out to build a “Tesla-quality electric scooter” that would be comparable to “riding a magic carpet.” Upon the scooter’s 2018 release, Engadget praised the scooter’s stylish looks and power options, but noted that carrying it around may be a chore.

As long as your Unagi All-Access subscription is active, the scooter is yours to take home. If you want to skip public transit in pandemic conditions, toting around a 22-24 pound scooter may be a worthy tradeoff.

If you’re worried about theft or vandalism, Unagi All-Access has insurance included with the subscription fee. Should you run into any maintenance issues, Unagi said it will give you a replacement scooter within 24 hours.

There are two Unagi All-Access plans: a pay-as-you-go monthly plan for $39 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, and a $408 annual plan, which is the equivalent of about $34 per month. That’s a bit pricier than Lime’s $4.99 per week rate, but considering the quality of Unagi scooters and the service’s answers to common scooter share problems, the cost could make sense for a lot of potential riders.